TROLLING PAL AGAIN: Actors Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, who are friends in real life, enjoy trolling each other on social media.

Jackman, 52, fired the latest salvo in the form of a video featuring a New York City police officer named John Dobkowski.

"Officer Dobkowski is doling out incredibly smart career advice for you," Jackman wrote to Reynolds, 44, who starred in and produced two hit Deadpool movies (2016 and 2018).

In the clip, the officer, who had stopped Jackman in the street, said: "Hey, Ryan, you've got to get this guy in Deadpool 3. Even if it is for a 10-minute cameo, that would be awesome. That movie would be so cool, so great, it will blow the box office."

Jackman ended his post with: "Caring is sharing."

Deadpool 3 is in the works and fans have been clamouring for Jackman, who was part of the X-Men franchise as Wolverine for 17 years from 2000, to have a part in it.

The fake feud between the two has been going on since 2009 and shows no sign of stopping, even though they called a truce in 2019.

For both their birthdays in October last year, Jackman and Reynolds posted on social media to poke fun at each other. They have also made jokes about each other's products - Jackman's Laughing Man Coffee and Reynolds' Aviation Gin.

In an interview with news site The Daily Beast in April last year, Jackman said: "I've found in the past that it just gets unhealthy if it's more than five hours of obsessing over how to get Ryan Reynolds. But five hours is good and healthy and keeps me strong and ready."