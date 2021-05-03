ZHOU XUN V CLAW MACHINE: Chinese actress Zhou Xun showed her playful side on Weibo last Friday when she posted three photos of herself playing a claw machine. She wrote: "My child-like moments after knocking off in the early morning."

The 46-year-old can be seen concentrating on the game, in which players have to control a mechanical claw to pick up a prize item, which can range from plush toys to backpacks. She seems to be smiling sheepishly in one photo, perhaps because she had failed to master the challenge.

Responding to comments from her fans, she said the game was "a bit difficult" and she did not manage to snag a keepsake.

She is one of three actresses, together with Zhang Ziyi and Zhou Dongyu, to have completed a sweep of Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards, the Hong Kong Film Awards and China's Golden Rooster Awards.

Zhou Xun was in the news in December after she and Chinese-American actor Archie Kao, 51, confirmed their divorce. They got married in 2014. However, she is not taking a break and has starred in three movies so far this year.