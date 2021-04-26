BLAKE LIVELY RIBS GIGI HADID: Actress Blake Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, are known for trolling each other on social media.

Now, they have sucked their famous friends into their antics.

The latest pal to be ribbed on Lively's Instagram Stories is top model Gigi Hadid, who celebrated her 26th birthday last Friday.

Lively, 33, had posted a throwback video and photo of them at their friend Taylor Swift's Reputation tour in 2018. "Too bad you're just super hot and no fun at all," Lively wrote on the video of Hadid showing off her dance moves to singer-songwriter Swift's King Of My Heart.

Lively captioned the photo of the three of them: "Happy birthday @gigihadid. I think you and I make a much better couple."

The model rang in her birthday in New York with her long-time love, singer-songwriter Zayn Malik - with whom she shares daughter Khai - her mother Yolanda and sister Bella Hadid.

Reynolds and Lively, who married in 2012 and have three daughters, rib each other constantly online, most recently over getting vaccinated and on Valentine's Day, when Reynolds, 44, had called Lively his "forever Valentine for the foreseeable future".