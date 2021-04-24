"MISTAKEN" IDENTITY: Does Hong Kong actress Carina Lau look like actress Maggie Cheung or retired star Brigitte Lin Ching-hsia? Yes, at least according to one "waiter".

On Wednesday, Lau, 55, uploaded a video to Weibo. She titled it "When a star meets a Shanghainese".

Lau, who is married to Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai, 58, was seen wearing a hat and dark glasses at a restaurant as she ordered xiaolongbao, or steamed dumplings.

The waiter took one look at her and said she looked familiar.

The actress replied in Cantonese: "This is my first time here."

He later asked her: "Are you that star? Your husband is Leung Chiu Wai? I like both of you."

Then he added: "I knew you were Maggie Cheung at first glance."

Lau stopped smiling and said: "Boss, you got the wrong person. I am Lin Ching-hsia."

The waiter responded: "You are right. Your character Dongfang Bubai is good."

He was referring to the character played by Lin in the Hong Kong martial arts movies Swordsman II (1992) and The East Is Red (1993).

He then addressed her as "Sister Ching-hsia" and asked for an autograph.

The waiter in the video is Shanghai theatre actor Xu Xiang, who is also an Internet celebrity who has filmed several short videos about Shanghai.

Some commended Xu for being able to get a superstar such as Lau to star in a video, while others said he was brave to mention Cheung. She was Lau's alleged long-time rival for Leung's affections.