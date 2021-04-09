JAY CHOU GOES GLAMPING AGAIN: Taiwanese superstar Jay Chou seems to have fallen in love with glamping. Less than a month ago, he glamped with 5566 singer Zax Wang and actor Awayne Liu.

This week, Chou (left) was at it again with Liu (second from far left) as well as singers Jimmy Lin (third from far left) and Prince Chiu (far left). He posted a photo of their adventure and used a tent emoji in the caption.

The photo was reposted by Lin and Chiu. Lin's wife, model Kelly Chen, posted a video of them staying in a container-like house. Their son was seen jumping on the bed and flying a kite in the video.

Meanwhile, Chiu wrote: ''Went glamping for the first time in my life and enjoyed the beauty of nature.'' He also posted photos of a waterfall and their campsite and tagged Chou and his wife, model-actress Hannah Quinlivan, thanking them for the adventure.

Chou has been staying in Taiwan in the past year due to the pandemic and has been spending time with his wife and their two children.