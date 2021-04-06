TOGETHER FOR EASTER: The Beckhams reunited to celebrate the Easter holiday, complete with bunny ears.

Victoria and David Beckham spent Easter in Britain with all four of their children, as well as son Brooklyn's fiancee Nicola Peltz.

In a series of Instagram posts on Sunday, Victoria Beckham, 46, wrote: "Our family together is the most precious gift this Easter."

The former Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer posted a family photo snapped by Peltz, writing in the caption, "Happy Easter from the Beckhams", and tagging Peltz for taking a "nice picture".

Beckham and daughter Harper Seven, nine, wore bunny ears, while her three sons - Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 16 - appeared too cool to wear such silly holiday props.

Former footballer David Beckham, 45, also appeared in another photo with his daughter wearing the bunny ears and grinning away. His wife called them "fashion bunnies" in the caption.

Brooklyn Beckham and Peltz, who got engaged last July, had been away for weeks in Los Angeles as Peltz was filming Lola James, which she wrote, produced, directed and starred in. Photos of the joyful Easter reunion were also posted on their Instagram accounts.