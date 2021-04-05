MOVING ON?: It looks like the final break from the cheating scandal which brought her infamy. Almost two years after the incident, Hong Kong actress Jacqueline Wong has unfollowed both singer Andy Hui and his wife, Cantopop queen Sammi Cheng, on Instagram. However, Cheng is still following Wong on Instagram and has not deleted a video of her and Wong working out and bantering in the gym in November 2018. Wong, 32, became familiar with Cheng, 48, and Hui, 53, after they started going to the same gym.

Wong was embroiled in a cheating scandal with Hui in April 2019 after they were caught on camera kissing in the back seat of a taxi. Cheng broke her silence two days later, saying she had forgiven Hui.

Wong's latest move on social media came after she unfollowed former good pal, actress Roxanne Tong, in November last year when Tong became the girlfriend of her ex-boyfriend Kenneth Ma. Tong had also earlier replaced Wong in the TVB series Forensic Heroes IV (2020), after the police procedural drama was reshot to remove scenes that featured Wong.

There had been talk in January that Wong was seeking early termination of her eight-year contract with TVB as she has not acted since the scandal, but she declined to confirm or rebut the report when she was approached by the media.

Meanwhile, Hui resurfaced on social media for the first time in six months last Thursday when he posted a video of himself performing late singer Leslie Cheung's song, A Man Of Intention, on the piano, with his wedding ring clearly seen on his left hand.