COUNTING CALORIES NO MORE: Former model Chrissy Teigen was revealed as the cover star of People magazine's Beautiful annual issue on Wednesday, sharing that she has long put her calorie-counting days behind her.

Teigen, 35, said her definition of beauty has also changed since she became a mother to Luna, four, and Miles, two.

"It's really, really nice to be able to come to an age where I can appreciate every little scar and see my body as something that's done incredible, miraculous things. The difference is these two beautiful, wonderful babies, and these scars are the things I've been through," she told People magazine.

Teigen is married to singer-songwriter John Legend, who in 2019 was named People's sexiest man alive.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, she called him "the rock of our tribe".

"I mean I'm the heart and the fun and quite frankly the brains, but you are the rock," she wrote.

The cookbook author told People she had "ups and downs" with dieting over the years, but was no longer as strict with herself as she had been when she was a swimsuit model.

"At this point, if it's going to make me happy and make me feel good, then I indulge in it. I've spent way too many years counting calories and scheduling way too many workouts and trying to figure out what 'wellness' meant to me," she said.

Other celebrities featured in the special issue include drama series Euphoria star Zendaya, South Korean actress Han Ye-ri from the Oscar-nominated film Minari and Janet Mock, the transgender writer and director of television series Pose.

