COTTON CONTROVERSY: A number of celebrities from mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan have cut their ties with fashion brands that object to the use of Xinjiang cotton.

Taiwanese actor Eddie Peng, Hong Kong singer Eason Chan and Chinese actress Dilraba Dilmurat have announced via their agencies on Weibo that they are severing ties with Adidas. Chinese actor Huang Xuan and Chinese actress Victoria Song have ended things with H&M, and Chinese actress Zhou Dongyu with Burberry. Also affected are brands like Converse, Tommy Hilfiger and Uniqlo.

Other celebrities, such as Hong Kong singer Kenny Bee, Hong Kong singer Joey Yung and Chinese actress Yang Mi, have used the hashtag #ISupportXinjiangCotton. They have also shared a post from China's official media People's Daily, which shows a picture with the Chinese words, "I support Xinjiang cotton", and the English words "Xinjiang Mian Hua". "Mian hua" means cotton in Chinese.

The saga arose over a statement made by the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) on Xinjiang several months ago. The BCI promotes sustainable cotton production and the group said in October that it was suspending its approval of cotton sourced from Xinjiang, citing human rights concerns, Reuters reported.

BCI members include Nike, Adidas and H&M. The statement has resurfaced in recent days after Western countries imposed sanctions on several Chinese officials from the Xinjiang autonomous region. Western countries have accused China of committing serious human rights violations against the Uighur Muslim minority in Xinjiang, an allegation which has been denied by China.