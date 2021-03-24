RARE SNAP OF BESTIES: Singers Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been close friends for a decade, although they keep their friendship mostly offline.

But fans got a rare glimpse at the private lives of the two stars on Monday, as Gomez posted a series of photos of them hanging out and snuggling with Swift's adorable cat Benjamin Button.

"Kinda missin' this one," Gomez, 28, wrote in the caption.

One of the snaps was previously shared by Gomez on Instagram Stories in 2019, who wrote at the time: "My ride or die. I would die for this one. Thank you for forever being by my side. You have taught me so much, walked through all of this with me, stayed and you remind me to be a better human being. I'm on your side for life."

The two had met when they were dating two of the three brothers from the Jonas Brothers pop-rock band - Gomez was with Nick Jonas, while Swift had a relationship with Joe Jonas.

The two friends have not been seen in public for some time due to the pandemic and their busy work schedules.

Gomez has been filming upcoming comedy series Only Murders In The Building in New York for the past couple of months, while Swift, 31, has been splitting her time between Nashville, where her family lives, and London, where her boyfriend - British actor Joe Alwyn - is based.

In an interview with WSJ magazine last January, Gomez said: "There's so much of my friendship with Taylor that people don't know about because we don't necessarily feel the need to post about everything we do."

She added: "She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected. Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something. Stuff that was going on with my family.

"It's been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world. We don't agree on everything, but we respect each other with everything."

In the same interview, Swift said of her best friend: "There has always been this quality of sisterhood and I don't say that in a basic way. I knew from when I met her, I would always have her back.

"In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don't know if I can forgive someone who hurts her."