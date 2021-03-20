RYAN REYNOLDS IS 10 YEARS LATE: Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has finally decided to watch his own superhero movie Green Lantern - 10 years after it was screened in cinemas.

The movie had a star-studded cast which included his now wife Blake Lively, Peter Sarsgaard, Mark Strong and Angela Bassett.

On Wednesday, Reynolds, 44, said on Twitter: "I'll do something I've never done: actually watch Green Lantern."

He said he did so ahead of the debut on Thursday of another superhero film, director Zack Snyder's version of Justice League, which he said he was excited to watch.

Referring to Green Lantern, he said: "I only ever read my parts of the script so this is genuinely exciting for me to watch."

He live-tweeted his reactions while watching it. "This protagonist seems reckless but likeable," he said, referring to himself.

He later tweeted: "Hey @BlakeLively is in this movie!!"

The actor added: "This was not bad foreshadowing for my life as a dad", when he posted a picture of him with Lively in the movie.

Reynolds and Lively, 33, met while filming the movie and they married in 2012. They have three daughters.

He also said: "Do you have any idea how weird it is to act while being attacked by invisible space energy?"

His conclusion? "Hundreds of incredible crew and cast members did amazing work - and while it's not perfect, it ain't a tragedy. Next time I won't wait a decade to watch."

Reynolds, who had greater commercial success with the superhero films Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018), is known to have hated Green Lantern.

The film bombed at the box office and received only a 26 per cent fresh rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

He even included a scene in the end credits of Deadpool 2, showing Deadpool going back in time to kill off Reynolds as he was reading the Green Lantern script.