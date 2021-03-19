ANDY LAU MISSING HOME: Hong Kong actor Andy Lau seemed to have found being in quarantine almost unbearable.

Facing the four walls of his hotel room in Shenzhen, China, last November, the 59-year-old made a three-minute video which he uploaded to Douyin recently.

Even though he titled the post, "Andy Lau's Very Interesting Experience", he did not seem to enjoy it at all. "I'm not feeling really good. I really miss home. I really miss all of you," he said. Perhaps he was referring to his fans. Or perhaps he was speaking to his wife, Ms Carol Chu, and eight-year-old daughter Hanna. The video showed him doing mundane things - running on a treadmill in a rather spartan hotel room, brushing his teeth, taking his temperature and just staring forlornly out of the window.

The superstar even appeared to have done his own laundry, as there was a shot of a drying rack with clothes on it. Very relatable.

Known to be one of the most hardworking stars in show business, Lau must have found it tough to be isolated with so much time on his hands.