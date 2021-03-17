END OF THE ROAD FOR GIRL GROUP IZ*ONE: The 12 members of girl group Iz*One bid a tearful farewell to fans at their final concert ahead of disbanding next month.

The successful South Korean-Japanese group held an online concert - One, The Story - last weekend, performing their hits from the past 21/2 years.

Formed in October 2018, the group came together through an idol-survival show, Produce 48. They were never meant to be a long-term project.

Iz*One's management company confirmed last Wednesday that the group will disband next month when the contracts for the members are up. They are expected to move on with solo projects.

At their farewell concert, they also performed two unreleased songs, Lesson and Parallel Universe. There were many tearful moments as the members played surprise video clips for one another and thanked their fans, known as Wiz*One.

"We were able to hold on and stand up again every time we were exhausted and struggling because the members and Wiz*One were there," they said.

"Please always be on our side and thank you for the unforgettable memories. We were happy each and every day, thanks to Wiz*One."

On their official Instagram account, they posted a backstage group wefie on Monday and said: "I love you all all the time."

They signed off with a string of heart emojis.