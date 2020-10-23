HE SINGS, HE ACTS, HE COOKS: Hong Kong star Nicholas Tse has made a career out of singing and acting and has won notice in recent years for one other talent: cooking.

This week, the 40-year-old once again received a nod for his culinary skills: On Wednesday, he was named a Friend of Michelin by the world-famous food guide, according to Chinese media reports.

In recent years, Tse has ventured into the culinary world with his food travelogue series Chef Nic (2014 to present). In 2016, he was the first person to be given the Friend of Michelin title for his positive contributions to the culinary scene despite not being a professional chef with his own restaurant.

For his latest accolade, Tse thanked Michelin on the Chinese social media platform Weibo and shared pictures of his culinary creations at a Michelin event in Shanghai on Wednesday.

He wrote of the dishes he showcased at the event: "Tried something new with traditional food.

"Broke down the spicy elements of the Hunan-style steamed fish with diced peppers; the scales of the fish stand up after they are drizzled with hot oil - the crispy scales and the bursting flavours of the fish roe make for a layered dish with lots of oomph."

He also made a Chinese staple - hot oil noodles - with brightly coloured herbs and vegetables sprinkled on it.

He wrote: "Hopefully such new innovations will attract more customers from the West and more young people to Chinese cuisine. Our food is really amazing and has incredible potential."