NEW ACTRESS JOINS RAIN'S COMPANY: When South Korean singer Rain posted on social media on Monday that he would be making an announcement the following day, fans began to speculate if he would be launching a new album or even having a third child.

He had written that he would be making a "small announcement" in South Korea on Tuesday.

Rain, 38, is married to actress Kim Tae-hee, 40, and they have two daughters.

On Tuesday, he announced the latest artist who will be joining his namesake company.

Rain, whose real name is Jung Ji-hoon, wrote: "Hello, let me introduce Rain Company's first actor Oh Ye-ju. She is 17 years old and has been practising hard every day. Please give her lots of attention and love."

Several photos of Oh accompanied the post.

Rain debuted at 16 as a member of boy band Fanclub before he went solo in 2002 with the album Bad Guy. He went on to become one of the biggest stars in the K-pop world.

He has also starred in South Korean dramas such as Full House (2004), The Fugitive: Plan B (2010) and My Lovely Girl (2014). His movie credits include American action film Ninja Assassin (2009) and Chinese romantic movie For Love Or Money (2014).