DWAYNE JOHNSON'S LIST OF "FUN PAIN" INJURIES: He may be known as "The Rock", but action star Dwayne Johnson is not invulnerable.

In an Instagram post last Saturday, he shared a long, painful list of the injuries sustained in his career.

The 48-year-old, who was the highest-paid actor last year, uploaded two photos of himself resting face-down on a massage table and wrote: "Even though I look like a wounded, passed-out drunk buffalo laying face down in prairies - can't tell ya how grateful I am for these quiet healing/recovery moments."

The Scorpion King (2002) and Hobbs & Shaw (2019) actor then went on to list all the injuries he had sustained in his decades-long career, both as an actor and as a pro wrestler before that.

"Four knee surgeries. Torn quadricep off my pelvis. Torn adductor off my pelvis. Triple hernia surgery. Ruptured Achilles' tendon. (Complete) shoulder reconstruction. Three low-back disc herniations. Two low-back disc ruptures," he wrote, calling the injuries "fun pain".

The ever-motivational star ended on a positive note, however: "It's the daily reminder that we only have one body and we gotta take care of it."