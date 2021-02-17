STARS’ SHOW OF LOVE: Social media on Valentine’s Day was flooded with lovey-dovey selfies from couples – local celebrities among them.

Star couple Christopher Lee and Fann Wong (both in main picture), who have been married for 12 years, posed for a series of sweet selfies with a box of his-and-hers perfume from Louis Vuitton, which they both posted on their individual Instagram accounts.

Lee, 49, wrote: “My darling, happy Valentine’s Day. You are awesome. Love you forever.” He ended with a string of heart and kiss emojis.

Fann, 50, wrote: “Kiss me, my Valentine.”

Another celebrity couple, Jesseca Liu and Jeremy Chan (both above), posted silly photos and videos of themselves.

Actor-host Chan, 39, posted a photo of the two of them hamming it up for the camera with the caption: “Sometimes, love isn’t about being smart. Sometimes, it’s about being stupid together.”

Liu, 42, who married Chan in 2017, uploaded a funny clip of her typing something on her mobile phone while he tried to steal a peek. She wrote: “I am able to meet you despite the world being so big, and you... have been eyeing me all this while.”

