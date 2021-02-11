WHY ANDY LAU DID NOT HAVE WEDDING GUESTS: Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau, who last month joined social media for the first time in his 40-year-career, offered his fans a morsel of information about his 2008 wedding.

Usually tight-lipped on details of his marriage and family life, he surprised his 55 million Douyin followers when he revealed on Monday that he did not invite any guests to his wedding to Malaysian former model Carol Chu, 54.

"I was worried that I would leave out good friends from the banquet guest list," said the 59-year-old actor-singer in his first live broadcast on the platform. "That would hurt the feelings of those whom I didn't invite, so I decided to forgo the dinner and not have any guests."

In his first foray into social media, Lau decided on Douyin, which is China's version of TikTok. He swiftly became one of its most popular celebrities, overtaking the likes of actress Zhang Ziyi and singers Eason Chan and JJ Lin in less than a fortnight.

However, Lau ran afoul of the platform's terms with one of his posts. Hong Kong's HK01 news site reported that a recent video promoting his upcoming movie Endgame and its theme song was deemed to have violated the platform's rules as there was a watermark and advertising links. This led to the number of views being throttled. While his previous videos had up to 30 million views, the Endgame post had only a fraction of that.

According to Taiwan portal Mirror Media, Lau was handsomely paid NT$440 million (S$21 million) to join Douyin, which is in fierce competition with another China video-sharing app, Kuaishou. Douyin is reportedly now trying to get a reclusive star with zero social media presence on board. Chinese singer Faye Wong has allegedly been offered a whopping NT$560 million.