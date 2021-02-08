DANIELS TAKE A STAND AGAINST RACISM: Chinese-American actor Daniel Wu and Korean-American Daniel Dae Kim have jointly offered a reward of US$25,000 (S$33,300) to help the police track down the person who assaulted an elderly man in broad daylight.

According to American media reports, the 91-year-old man was walking on the street in the Chinatown district of Oakland, California, on Jan 31 when he was shoved roughly to the ground by the unidentified suspect.

Both Wu, 46, and Kim, 52, posted on their social media accounts closed-circuit television footage of the assault. They also posted photos of the front and back views of the suspect, who was wearing a hoodie and face mask.

"We must do more to help the literally thousands of Americans who have suffered at the hands of this absolutely senseless violence," they said.

"We must take a stand and say, 'no more'. Please help us bring this criminal to justice."

The suspect reportedly also attacked a 60-year-old man and 55-year-old woman on the same day.

Both Wu and Kim highlighted the increasing number of hate crimes against Asian Americans in the past year. They are working with the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce to help raise awareness of such crimes.

Wu grabbed headlines last August when he offered an additional US$15,000 reward for information on those who attacked a 90-year-old Chinese-American woman in New York.

Two teenagers were later arrested and charged with assault.

Wu is currently based in the United States, having starred in Hong Kong movies such as New Police Story (2004) and the Overheard trilogy (2009 to 2014).

Kim is known for his roles as Kwon Jin-soo in the TV series Lost (2004 to 2010) and Chin Ho Kelly in police procedural drama Hawaii Five-0 (2010 to 2020).