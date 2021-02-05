HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MIRIAM YEUNG: To celebrate her 47th birthday, Hong Kong star Miriam Yeung posted a photo of herself in an elaborate white gown which she was to have worn at her concerts last year.

In her Instagram post on Wednesday, the singer-actress wrote: ''My birthday wish this year is for the pandemic to end as soon as possible, so that we can return to a normal life and be healthy and happy.''

She was to have held a series of six concerts at the Hong Kong Coliseum in December to celebrate 25 years in the business, but had to cancel them due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The showstopper of a dress, with ruffles all over and a metres-long tail, was designed by renowned Hong Kong costume designer Tomas Chan, who had come up with flamboyant concert outfits for the likes of Sammi Cheng and Faye Wong. It was meant to be worn for Yeung's opening number.

''Even though I didn't get to wear this on stage, I will continue to work hard. Hopefully the day will come when I can finally wear it to perform,'' she said.

The star, who wed ex-boyband VRF member Real Ting, 41, in 2009 and has an eight-year-old son, also posted a photo of her holding not one, but two birthday cakes, as well as another photo of a bouquet of roses.

She thanked her family and friends for keeping her company in the past year and for their birthday wishes, but reserved her most heartfelt words for just one person: ''Every year on this day, I have to express my gratitude to the most important person to me. That is, of course, my mum.''