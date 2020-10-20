CARDI B CLOSES TWITTER ACCOUNT: American rapper Cardi B (above) has quit Twitter after clashing with netizens over her relationship with husband, rapper Offset.

She deactivated her account after slamming fans who criticised her decision to reconcile with Offset after she had filed for divorce last month.

"A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life... like I came from Disney or something," the Bodak Yellow (2017) singer said in an Instagram Stories video late last Saturday. "I'm so tired of people saying I've got to continuously explain myself."

The 28-year-old said she has to speak out when there were false rumours, such as the one about how her husband has got another woman pregnant.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, also complained of netizens harassing Offset, also 28, adding that the harassment made no sense to her if she and Offset managed to work things out in their marriage.

She said her husband is not the only problem she is dealing with right now, as she disclosed that she does not have a manager.

"To be honest with you, my marriage is one of the least worries that I have right now," she said in the video.

Cardi B's Instagram account is still active as of yesterday.

According to American media, court records show that she has filed for divorce from Offset last month. However, she said earlier this month they have reconciled, after they were spotting kissing at her 28th birthday party on Oct 10.

The couple married in September 2017 and have a two-year-old daughter.

In late 2018, she announced that she had broken up with Offset before they got back together later.