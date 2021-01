In the action horror thriller Shadow In The Cloud, actress Chloe Grace Moretz and director Roseanne Liang hope to channel Sigourney Weaver from the Alien films (1979 to 1997) and show that a woman can be just as savage as a man.

The movie, which opens in Singapore tomorrow, is set during World War II. Moretz is flight officer Maude Garrett, who joins the crew of an Allied bomber when she is tasked with transporting a case of top-secret documents from New Zealand to Samoa.