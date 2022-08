Olivia Newton-John to get state memorial in Australia

SYDNEY (AFP, REUTERS) - Singer Olivia Newton-John will be honoured with a state memorial service in her adoptive homeland Australia, the authorities said on Thursday (Aug 11), touting an upbeat sendoff for the late Grammy-winning actress.

The British-born, Australian-raised star of the hit musical Grease (1978) died at 73 on Monday at her home in Southern California.

The cause of death was not stated, but Newton-John had spent three decades trying to - as she put it - "win over" breast cancer.

Victoria state Premier Dan Andrews said Newton-John's family had accepted the offer of a state memorial that "would be much more of a concert than a funeral".

"It will be an appropriate celebration of such a rich and generous life," Mr Andrews said.

A date for the memorial has not yet been set.

Newton-John's widower, Mr John Easterling, on Thursday posted a tribute to her and thanked fans for the "vast ocean of love and support" that has come with her passing.

"She was the most courageous woman I've ever known," he said.

"In her most difficult times she always had the spirit, the humour and the will power to move things into the light."

Tributes flowed in Australia for Newton-John, who was hailed for her passionate work in promoting cancer research and wellness care after battling the disease for 30 years.

In Sydney, locals and tourists shared warm memories of growing up with the soundtrack of Newton-John, including songs such as Physical (1981) and Hopelessly Devoted To You (1978).

"I used to watch it (Grease) a lot when I was a kid and teenager, so yeah, it's a big shock. She's an Australian icon, so very upsetting, and way too young to die," Dr Clara Zwack, a science research fellow, said in Sydney.