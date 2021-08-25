Oh, Ye: Rapper Kanye West files to legally change name to Ye

LOS ANGELES - Rapper and music producer Kanye West has applied to change his legal name from Kanye Omari West to Ye, according to court documents dated Aug 11, which are still pending a judge's approval.

In the documents obtained by The Associated Press, West, 44, said the change was for "personal reasons" and provided no further explanation.

In 2018, the eccentric musician announced on Twitter he would be changing his stage name to Ye following the release of his Ye album: "The being formally known as Kanye West. I am Ye."

He explained to radio host Big Boy at the time that Ye was an abbreviation of his name but also had religious significance to him.

"I believe 'ye' is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible, it means 'you'," he said of his self-named album's title.

"So I'm you, I'm us, it's us. It went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye - just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confusion, everything. The album is more of a reflection of who we are."

This name change comes in the wake of his divorce earlier this year from reality TV star Kim Kardashian, 40, who currently still uses Kim Kardashian West as her full name on her social media handles.

In July, she announced that her KKW Beauty brand was shutting down temporarily for a complete rebrand, prompting speculation that she was dropping the W which stood for West.