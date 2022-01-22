Meat Loaf behind Bat Out Of Hell

WASHINGTON • American singer and actor Meat Loaf, famous for his Bat Out Of Hell rock anthem, has died at age 74, according to a statement yesterday.

"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side," read a statement on his Facebook page.

"Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours."

Meat Loaf, who was born Marvin Lee Aday in Texas, distinguished himself in the late 1970s with his soaring vocal range and lavish stage productions.

The beefy singer is perhaps best known for his 1977 Bat Out Of Hell album and hit songs including Paradise By The Dashboard Light (1977), I'm Gonna Love Her For Both Of Us (1981) and I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That) (1993) - for which he won a Grammy Award for Best Solo Rock Vocal - and It's All Coming Back To Me Now (2006), a duet with Norwegian singer Marion Raven.

Bat Out Of Hell reportedly sold some 43 million copies and is one of the highest-selling albums ever.

According to the statement on Facebook, his career spanned six decades that saw him sell more than 100 million albums and appear in over 65 movies.

"From his heart to your souls... don't ever stop rocking," it added.

Aside from his rock gigs, Meat Loaf had small but memorable parts in cult films, such as former delivery boy Eddie in musical comedy The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) and Bob, a testicular cancer sufferer, in Fight Club (1999).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE