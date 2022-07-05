November gig at National Stadium for Maroon 5

Music Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago

American pop band Maroon 5 will return to Singapore to perform at the National Stadium on Nov 28.

The show is part of their world tour, which also includes other Asian dates in Bangkok, Manila and Tokyo. Ticketing details have yet to be released.

The sextet, fronted by singer Adam Levine, have performed in Singapore five times, including their last concert here at the same venue in 2019.

They also performed at the Formula One SingTel Singapore Grand Prix in 2012 and at the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix in 2015.

Formed in 1994, the band have scored global hits such as She Will Be Loved (2004), Sugar (2015) and Girls Like You (2018), and have won several accolades, including three Grammy Awards.

Their 2019 single, Memories, was one of the most streamed songs among Spotify users in Singapore in 2020.

Their most recent and seventh album, Jordi, was released last year.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 05, 2022, with the headline November gig at National Stadium for Maroon 5. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top