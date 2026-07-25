Novelty and nostalgia at K-pop boy band Exo’s first Singapore concert in seven years

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Exo performing the song Crown (2026) during their concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on July 24. The five active members are (from left) Chanyeol, Kai, Suho, D.O. and Sehun.

Exo Planet #6 - Exhorizon In Singapore

Singapore Indoor Stadium

July 24

For Exo fans, it was a night of novelty and nostalgia when the K-pop boy band performed in Singapore on July 24 for the first time in seven years.

Since their 2012 debut, they have included the Lion City on every one of their headlining tours. From 2014 to 2019, they staged a concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium almost every year .

So their two-night stop here in 2026 at the same venue - they have a second show on July 26 - was a return to form for fans who have missed the group’s bold, boisterous sound since the Covid-19 pandemic. When tickets were released in April, they quickly sold out .

Exo’s five active members - Suho, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun - are now aged between 32 and 35.

Their Singapore concerts mark the conclusion of their sixth tour, Exo Planet 6 – Exhorizon, in a place where many of them have enjoyed immense popularity. As Chanyeol put it: “Singapore was the perfect city for us to end our tour.”

Here are the three highlights from their 160-minute comeback gig:

Familiar favourites

As if knowing how much their fandom has craved their old hits, Exo plunged headfirst into their well-loved numbers.

They opened with debut single Mama (2012), amid a blast of pyrotechnics and their signature energetic choreography. They followed up with the dark and intense Monster (2016), which was ranked No. 3 on US Billboard’s list of the 20 best K-pop songs of 2016.

The sensual Love Shot (2018) and high-energy El Dorado (2015) got their time to shine, as did the playful Growl (2013), which topped the US Billboard list of the 20 best K-pop song s of 2013.

Exo performing the high-energy song El Dorado (2015). PHOTO: LIVE NATION SINGAPORE

These throwbacks were a reminder of Exo’s distinguished discography which made them an unstoppable force in the late 2010s.

New hits

Exo’s eighth studio album Reverxe, released in January, was the group’s first in three years. And the quintet wasted no time getting fans up to speed.

Of the nine new tracks, six made the setlist. R&B love song Moonlight Shadows was performed on a raised platform on the B-stage amid purple and blue lights, while Crazy was part of a dance medley which quickly got audiences on their feet.

Synth-heavy Back It Up revved the energy up further, and lead single Crown took the final spot on the official line-up. But Exo also saved two songs for the encore, with funky track Back Pocket showing off their romantic sides and rock number Flatline closing the show on a contemplative note.

Exo saved the number Flatline (2026) for their encore, closing the show on a contemplative note. PHOTO: LIVE NATION SINGAPORE

Commitment to return

Seven years is a long time to wait, and Exo promised to return to town sooner next time.

Kai said: “It has been a while since we last came here as Exo... We are going to be back here real soon, so don’t think of (this) as the final tour. It is going to be even more fun next time. We are going to come back as soon as possible for you.”

D.O. shared that he had a lot of fun, and Sehun assured : “We will come back to Singapore, and we won’t make you wait for too long.”



Leader Suho sealed the deal when he said: “As long as you love Exo and want Exo, we are going to come back.”