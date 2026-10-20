‘Not worth it’: Selena Gomez admits ‘stupid’ vaping habit permanently changed her voice

American singer-actress Selena Gomez has publicly declared that she has stopped vaping after the habit caused permanent changes to her speaking and singing voice.

In an Instagram story video on Oct 18, the 34-year-old admitted that she “vaped nicotine a lot”.

The voice change is irreversible, said Gomez, who with 402 million followers, is the most followed woman on Instagram.

“I’m not going to be able to change my voice,” she said while warning those who are considering trying vaping. “If you’re going through it or if you’re even trying to vape, it’s just not worth it. It’s so stupid, and it’s changed my voice.”

Acknowledging the public scrutiny over the distinct drop in the pitch of her singing and speaking voice, which she previously attributed to “throat swells” in a 2025 Instagram Live session, she said: “If you guys don’t like listening to my voice, that’s totally understandable. I don’t mind. Just don’t listen to it.”

She also encouraged others who are trying to quit vaping. “I am really excited because I stopped, and I just hope I can keep it up. It’s really hard, but I know if you are going through something, you can get through it, too.”

Her candid confession has triggered discussions across social media. While fans praised her vulnerability, medical experts have also affirmed that daily e-cigarette exposure causes health issues.

Gomez has been open about her major health struggles over the years, including her 2013 diagnosis with the autoimmune condition lupus, which led to chemotherapy, and a kidney transplant in 2017. She has also spoken about her 2020 bipolar disorder diagnosis and her ongoing battles with anxiety and depression.

Married to American music producer Benny Blanco since September 2025, she first rose to fame as a child star on children’s series Barney & Friends (1992 to 2010) and Disney teen sitcom Wizards Of Waverly Place (2007 to 2012). As a successful pop star, her hits include Come & Get It (2013), Good For You (2015) and Lose You To Love Me (2019).

She currently stars in mystery comedy-drama series Only Murders In The Building (2021 to present), and is set to voice the main characters in two animated films to be released in 2027, science fiction comedy Not Alone and The Haunting Of Hotel Transylvania, the fifth movie in the Hotel Transylvania franchise (2012 to present).