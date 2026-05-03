North West, 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Ye, releases debut EP

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North West launched her debut EP, N0rth4evr, on May 1.

North West, the daughter of American media personality Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband, American rapper Ye, has launched her first solo music project.

The 12-year-old received family support when she dropped her debut EP N0rth4evr, which features six rap-rock tracks she wrote and produced herself, on May 1.

She also marked the release with a pop-up event at Complex LA in Los Angeles.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, turned up in support of North on May 1. The 48-year-old, accompanied by his wife, Australian architectural designer Bianca Censori, also took pictures and signed merchandise for fans at the event, according to American media outlet TMZ.

Kardashian, 45, attended on May 2.

North is the eldest child of the former couple, who also share three other children aged six to 10. Kardashian and Ye wed in 2014 and finalised their divorce in 2022.

According to American magazine People, North also received support for her EP release from other family members, including her uncle Rob Kardashian, aunt Khloe Kardashian and grandmother Kris Jenner.

Rob, 39, made a return to social media by sharing a screenshot of the album cover and tagging North’s Instagram account, according to American entertainment news portal E! News.

Ye has been a big musical influence on his daughter for years.

North made her music debut at the age of six, rapping on stage at her father’s Yeezy runway show at the Paris Fashion Week in 2020.

She performed twice at Ye’s concerts in 2026 - in Tijuana, Mexico, in January and Los Angeles in April.

North is reportedly scheduled to make her debut festival performance at Summer Smash in Chicago in US in June.

She has appeared on albums like Vultures 1 (2024) by Ye and American singer Ty Dolla $ign, as well as Eusexua (2025) by English singer FKA Twigs.

North also released a single, Piercing On My Hand, in February.