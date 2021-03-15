Non-binary singer Sam Smith left out of gendered awards

Chart-topping singer Sam Smith, who came out in September 2019 as non-binary, has been excluded from the gender-based categories at the 2021 Brit Awards.

Nominees for the awards were announced last week, with the usual prizes for British Solo Male Artiste and British Solo Female Artiste.

Smith, who uses "they" and "them" as their pronouns, was not nominated in those categories, although their album Love Goes is up for the British Album of the Year award.

It had reached No. 2 in Britain when it was released in October last year and remained in the Top 40 until two weeks ago.

Smith, 28, posted a statement on Instagram last Saturday, writing: "The Brits have been an important part of my career … Music for me has always been about unification, not division."

Prior to coming out as non-binary, Smith was nominated twice for British Male Solo Artiste, in 2015 and 2019, and has a total of 12 nominations and three wins.

The singer added: "I look forward to a time where awards shows can be reflective of the society we live in. Let's celebrate everybody, regardless of gender, race, age, ability, sexuality and class."

A spokesman for the Brit Awards said in response: "Sam is an extraordinary British artiste and we agree with what they have said today. The Brits are committed to evolving the show and the gendered categories are very much under review.

"But any changes made to be more inclusive need to be just that - if a change unintentionally leads to less inclusion, then it risks being counterproductive to diversity and equality. We need to consult more widely before changes are made to make sure we get it right."

The Brit Awards ceremony, usually held in February, was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will be held on May 11.