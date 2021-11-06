No more real guns in my films, vows Johnson

LOS ANGELES • Hollywood star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson pledged to never again use real guns in his films, after his friend and fellow actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer on a set last month.

Johnson said he was "heartbroken" to learn of the death of Halyna Hutchins on Baldwin's film Rust, and that the tragedy made him reassess the use of firearms during the making of films through his company Seven Bucks Productions.

"We lost a life," the popular 49-year-old actor said on Wednesday at the premiere of his new Netflix film, the comedy caper Red Notice, according to Variety magazine.

"I can't speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions - any movie, any television show or anything we do or produce - we won't use real guns at all," Johnson added.

His production company will switch over to rubber guns and add all necessary firearm effects in postproduction.

"We won't worry about what it costs," he said.

Hutchins, 42, died last month on a New Mexico movie set when the prop gun Baldwin was handling went off, striking her and director Joel Souza, who was hospitalised and released.

Baldwin, 63, was handed a firearm marked "cold gun" - industry speak for a prop that was deemed cleared and safe to use.

Johnson, a long-time friend of Baldwin, said he believed it was time for changes in the industry.

"As we move forward, I think there are new protocols and safety measures that we should take, especially in the wake of what happened.

"It just sucks that it had to happen like this for us... to wake up."

Meanwhile, lawyers representing the armourer who loaded Baldwin's gun said an act of "sabotage" by disgruntled crew members may have caused the tragic shooting on the set of Rust.

Ms Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's lawyers told the Today programme, on the American network NBC, that she had loaded the gun with ammunition from a box of dummy, or inert, rounds and had "no idea" where the live round that killed Hutchins came from.

"We're assuming somebody put the live round in that box - if you think about that, the person who put the live round in the box of dummy rounds had to have the purpose of sabotaging this set," said Mr Jason Bowles.

"There's no other reason you would do that - that you would mix that live round in with the dummy rounds."

