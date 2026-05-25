No longer ‘fearless’, K-pop girl group Le Sserafim come back stronger with second album

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SEOUL – Le Sserafim are returning with their second studio album, this time revisiting the very idea that defined the K-pop girl group’s debut.

They released Pureflow Pt. 1 on May 22. Led by the lead single Boompala, the 11-track work captures the quintet’s shift from declaring themselves “fearless” to acknowledging fear as part of growth.

Ahead of the album’s release, four members held an interview on May 18 at a cafe in Seongdong-gu, eastern Seoul. Leader Kim Chaewon, 25, was unable to attend as she is recovering from a neck injury.

“I am really happy to return with a full LP after three years,” Huh Yunjin, 24, said. “Since there are 11 new songs, I am excited to see how our fans, Fearnot, will receive it.” Fearnot is the group’s official fanclub name.

Hong Eunchae, 19, shared that the album carries a particular sense of gratitude. “Over the past three years, I came to realise how precious an LP is,” she said. “I also became more grateful to the people who look for and listen to our songs.”

According to Kazuha, 22, compared with their first album Unforgiven (2023), Pureflow Pt. 1 reflects greater participation and a wider emotional range from the members to show that the group were no longer simply rushing forward to produce more music.

“It had not been long since our debut when we were producing our first LP, so it felt like we were only looking ahead,” she said. “But with this album, we really enjoyed the creative process behind it while thinking more in depth about the kind of image we wanted to show.”

Yunjin said the album began from early conversations with Source Music, a sub-label of South Korean entertainment giant Hybe, and among the members.

“We talked about what kind of message only we could tell and what we wanted to say the most through this album,” she said. “What came up in common were stories about our team relationship, solidarity and friendship, and also the stronger bonds we built while working together.”

In the end, the honest conversations gave way to Pureflow Pt. 1’s central phrase: “For we are not fearless, and therefore powerful.”

The line reinterprets Le Sserafim’s debut keyword “fearless” into what Yunjin described as a new chapter.

“Until now, we kept shouting ‘fearless’ and saying that we had no fear,” she added. “But now, we feel that accepting anxiety and fear can actually make us stronger. In that sense, this album also opens a new chapter in how we look at fear.”

Boompala – a Latin house number that samples the 1993 Spanish pop song Macarena – takes that message in a brighter direction. Sakura, 28, said the familiar sample gave the members confidence during recording.

Yunjin said they were drawn to Latin sounds because they suited the positive message Le Sserafim wanted to deliver.

“We always move according to our message. These days, we want to give more positive messages and create an atmosphere where people can enjoy things together. Since Latin music has that culture of enjoying things together, I think that’s why we came to challenge ourselves with it.”

The album also marks new creative steps for the members. Kazuha was involved in the track Trust Exercise, calling it her first time taking part in songwriting. Eunchae also pitched choreography for Boompala, though her version was not selected.

Asked what kind of team they hope Le Sserafim can become, Eunchae said Pureflow Pt. 1 gave her a clearer answer.

“Everyone has big and small fears and hardships in their lives,” she said. “I hope our team can become one that gives even a little courage and strength in those moments.

“Whether through our songs, lyrics, interviews or content, I hope people can see us and feel comfort, thinking that we go through similar difficulties too.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK