CELEBS MAINTAIN CHRISTMAS CHEER: Despite having been affected by the stirrings of controversy of late, these celebrities did not miss the opportunity to send fans Christmas greetings.

Home-grown singer JJ Lin shared some festive cheer over social media last Saturday, posting a photo of himself in a red sweater and with a small Christmas tree.

He wrote in both English and Chinese: "Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. Embracing the love from all around."

This was the 40-year-old's first post since a female netizen began tagging him in a series of long posts on China's Twitter-like Weibo last Wednesday, claiming that she had tried to contact him several times and that he was ignoring her.

In one of her latest posts over the weekend, she claimed she has abnormal cervical cells and had tried to reach out to Lin through someone she said was his "good friend".

Lin's work studio JFJ Productions issued a statement on its social media platforms last Wednesday night: "We do not respond to those with ulterior motives in spreading rumours. We do not want to waste public resources because of the behaviour of a few trouble-makers. It does not mean that the rumours are true." The statement also called on those with evidence of any wrongdoing by Lin to make a police report.

American actor Alec Baldwin, who was involved in a fatal shooting on the movie set of Rust in October, thanked his friends, family and colleagues for their support in a self-shot video posted on his Instagram account last Friday.

"I'm looking forward to some aspects of this being behind me, of course," the 63-year-old said. "For everyone who is involved in this, it'll never be behind us because someone died so tragically," he added, in reference to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died aged 42. "I never lose sight of that. Not a day goes by I don't think about that."

The actor, who is married to Hilaria Baldwin with six children, said he was at home with his family. "It's true, the only thing I care about is my wife and my kids and I just want to move forward with my life and try to get through a tough time, a really tough time." He then wished fans a happy holiday.

On Christmas Eve, Taiwanese singer Vivian Hsu, 46, posted a photo of a Christmas tree with gifts on Instagram Stories, writing in Chinese: "Everyone stay well, have a safe Christmas." She added the hashtag #BeKind.

Hsu, whose name was dragged into singer Wang Leehom's recent divorce spat with his estranged wife Lee Jinglei, has said she was not the third party in their marriage in a post last Wednesday. Her husband Sean Lee also defended her in a letter issued by his legal firm last Thursday, saying he believed Hsu and calling for an end to the online harassment against her.

A celebrity who made a rare appearance on social media was Hong Kong actress Jacqueline Wong, who resurfaced on Instagram for the first time in 11 months.

The actress, who was caught up in a cheating scandal with married singer Andy Hui in April 2019, posted a picture of a Christmas tree and her dog last Saturday with the caption: "Warm wishes to all." Her last post was about turning 32 on her birthday on Jan 23.

Wong was not visible in the photo, but the tree and setting of the room looked similar to those in photos she posted in past years, so she may still be in Hong Kong despite some reports claiming that she has moved overseas.