BACK TO BASICS IN THE BIG APPLE: Singaporean actor Elvin Ng, who is in New York for a four-week acting course, has been roughing it out in a student hostel.

Upon his arrival in the Big Apple last week, the 41-year-old posted photos on Instagram of his sparsely furnished accommodation and wrote: "You asked for a New York student life, you get a New York student life. No bedsheet, no pillow, no nothing. And no supermarket to buy them at this time."

He added that he had checked in at 10.30pm and all the shops were closed, so he was forced to use his bag as a pillow.

"Now I really and definitely know what it means to be out of your comfort zone (like literally)," he wrote.

"Wanted to stay in the hostel to get the full student experience, thinking it was probably safer too, but it seems I got a bit more (or less, like really basic) than I asked for."

But Ng appeared to take the minimalist furnishing in his stride and, since his arrival, has been regularly posting videos and photos of his exploration of the city.

In his vlogs, he is seen getting lost on the subway, visiting a farmers' market and Times Square, and catching Broadway musical The Book Of Mormon.

The Heartland Hero (2021) star, who has been in the entertainment industry for 16 years, has started attending classes on acting for film at the New York Film Academy.

In one of his posts, he wrote that he had embarked on this programme "to immerse myself fully in a learning and enriching life experience, to unlearn and learn new things, and to internalise my journey as an actor and a human being".