PARASITE STAR SENDS REASSURING NOTE AFTER OPERATION: South Korean actress Park So-dam shocked her fans last month when she disclosed that she had gone for an operation to treat papillary thyroid cancer.

The breakout star of the Oscar-winning movie Parasite (2019) has stopped work for now and is recovering from the surgery.

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old reassured her fans with a handwritten note on social media, which was translated by various media outlets.

The actress wrote in Korean: “Four seasons have passed and the cold winter is here again, as if it is reminding us that a new year has begun.

“Everyone has worked really hard in 2021, as I hope happiness can be delivered to you with Special Delivery in 2022.”

Park was referring to her upcoming crime-action movie, in which she stars as a delivery driver involved in an unexpected incident after a boy boards her car.

Special Delivery reunites Park with child actor Jung Hyeon-jun, who plays her student in Parasite.

Park rose to international fame with her role as the quick-witted daughter of the scheming Kim family in the film, which won four Academy Awards in 2020, including for Best Picture and Best Director for Bong Joon-ho.

She also sent her well wishes in the note.

She wrote: “Please stay healthy physically and mentally, as I hope the days when we can interact face-to-face will arrive soon. I miss all of you very much. Thank you. Happy new year.”

More recently, Park starred in the coming-of-age K-drama romance Record Of Youth (2020), alongside actors Park Bo-gum and Byeon Woo-seok.

The actress may not be able to take part in promotional activities for Special Delivery as she recovers from the surgery, but she has shared posters, trailers and behind-the-scene photos of the movie on social media.