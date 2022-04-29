What to watch

FILM SCREENINGS

EUROPEAN FILM FESTIVAL

This year's edition will feature 24 films from 23 nations. Among the line-up is French period drama Lost Illusions (R21, 149 minutes, screens on May 26 at 8pm), which is adapted from a novel of the same name by French writer Honore de Balzac.

It tells the story of Lucien (Benjamin Voisin), a young working-class man in 19th-century France who yearns to be a poet and moves to Paris. In the city's famed intellectual salons, he finds hope, fortune and betrayal.

The film won seven Cesar Awards this year, including for Best Film, Best Cinematography and Best Adapted Screenplay.

WHERE The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road

MRT Nicoll Highway

WHEN May 12 to 26

ADMISSION $15, with concessions for students, seniors and other groups

INFO euff.com.sg

HYBRID EVENT

SINGAPORE CHINESE FILM FESTIVAL 2022

Presented by The Centre of Chinese Studies at the Singapore University of Social Sciences and the Singapore Film Society, this year's edition showcases 52 films and a variety of panel discussions and post-screening Q&A sessions.

From China comes Mama (right, PG, 133 minutes, screens on Tuesday at 6.50pm at GV Plaza).

Set in the 1990s, film-maker Li Dongmei's feature debut covers seven days in a rural village, during which 12-year-old Xiaoxian (Ge Wendan) sees several births and a significant death.

The movie won Best Film at the Goteborg Film Festival. There will be a Q&A session after the screening with Li, who will participate online.

WHERE GV Plaza, 07-01 Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road; GV Suntec, 03-373 Suntec City, 3 Temasek Boulevard; and Oldham Theatre, 1 Canning Rise; and online at KinoLounge (kinolounge.shaw.sg)

WHEN Till May 8

ADMISSION $13.50 to $14.50 for in-venue screenings, $11.50 for online screenings, with membership concessions

INFO www.scff.sg

FILM SCREENINGS

PROJECTOR X: ELECTRIC CINEMA

Pasir Panjang Power Station A was opened in 1953 and decommissioned in the 1980s. Lifestyle company 24OWLS has been running the space as an entertainment venue.

For one weekend, 24OWLS and indie cinema The Projector will turn the station's Turbine Hall into a cinema. Film screenings include rock-climbing documentary Reel Rock 16 (M18, 2022), biopic The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain (PG13, 2021) and three science-fiction films - Blade Runner The Final Cut (NC16, 1982), Dune (PG13, 2021) and Metropolis (PG, 1927, above). WHERE Pasir Panjang Power Station A, 27 Pasir Panjang Road

MRT Labrador Park

WHEN Next Friday to May 8

ADMISSION $30

INFO theprojector.sg