Friyay!: What to watch

VENGEANCE IS MINE, ALL OTHERS PAY CASH (M18)

114 minutes, Netflix

Inside a revenge plot, there are kickboxing duels, street races and, thrown in for good measure, a haunted house.

Edwin, the Indonesian film director who also adapted Eka Kurniawan's best-selling book of the same name, uses retro pop culture to address the buried trauma of the 1960s purges of leftists and ethnic Chinese in Indonesia that may have left up to a million dead.

His deftness in keeping the tone poised between ironic humour and serious drama helped it take home the Golden Leopard for Best Film at last year's Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland.

Set in the 1980s in a rural part of the country dominated by oligarchs with ties to the military, the lonely and troubled Ajo (Marthino Lio) is a local lout known for starting fights. While trying to kill a shady businessman, he runs into formidable bodyguard Iteung (Ladya Cheryl). Their combat melts into compassion, which blossoms into love, but can the headstrong Ajo change his ways?

OLD FILMS

ORIENTING PARADISE: WESTERN PROJECTIONS OF THE EAST

For as long as cinema has existed, Western storytellers have tried to capture the "exotic East" on film.

Organised by the Asian Film Archive, this programme, as stated in its disclaimer, "includes outdated and historically inaccurate depictions, including instances of minstrel shows, yellow and brownface".

"Rather than deny or erase the colonial apparatuses in film history, these films and their complex legacies should be critically viewed in its original form, contextualised and discussed."

Examples include the 4K restored version of epic historical biopic Lawrence Of Arabia (1962, PG, today, 2pm, above left) and romantic drama Hiroshima Mon Amour (1959, PG, April 24 and 29, 2pm).

WHERE Oldham Theatre, 1 Canning Rise

WHEN Till April 29

ADMISSION $10, with concessions for students and other groups

INFO asianfilmarchive.org

FILM SCREENINGS

OUTDOOR CINEMA AT MARINA AT KEPPEL BAY

Recently launched by actors and entrepreneurs Christian Lee and Jason Chan, this take on the outdoor movie-watching experience does away with blaring loudspeakers or FM radio receivers. Instead, viewers use their own headphones to hear the movie's audio through the Cinewav app on their mobile phones.

Tickets, which can be purchased through the app, are priced at $35 (includes a chair) or $25 (for a one-person mat which patrons have to take along themselves).

The movies will be screened on a 10m by 10m screen at Marina at Keppel Bay.

Patrons have to take along their own food, but takeaway is available at restaurants close to the site.

Coming attractions include the Marvel martial arts superhero film Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings (2021, PG, Thursday, 7.45pm), romantic drama Far From The Madding Crowd (2015, PG, April 22, 7.45pm) and action comedy Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021, PG, April 23, 7.45pm).