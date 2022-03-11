Friyay!: What to watch

ANIMATED COMEDY

TURNING RED (PG)

90 minutes, available on Disney+

4/5

Teenage coming-of-age stories do not come much sweeter, or honour girlhood more, than this animated feature from Pixar.

In this tale of Mei Lee, a teen cursed - or perhaps blessed - with shape-shifting powers, the girls are never catty or form cliques. Their support for one another is unstinting.

Chinese-Canadian director and co-writer Domee Shi understands that while the teens might be boy-crazy, their crushes are confined to the realm of fantasy. The real boy himself is irrelevant; what is more important is the rich romantic lore they spin around the floppy-haired, baby-faced objects of their desire.

Mei Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang) is a 13-year-old high-achiever and the pride of her Chinese immigrant parents. In the Toronto of the early 2000s, Mei - with friends Miriam (Ava Morse), Abby (Hyein Park) and Priya (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, star of Netflix comedy Never Have I Ever, 2020 to present ) do karaoke and dream about the boy band 4*Town.

Mei's mother Ming (Korean-Canadian actress Sandra Oh) is no tiger mum. She expects her daughter to make the right choices, but never pressures her to succeed.

Most of all, Ming just wants to keep Mei safe. That drive becomes so intrusive it makes the girl the butt of school jokes. The shame Mei feels triggers a violent change in her body, magically transforming her into a giant red panda.

DOCUDRAMA

FLEE (M18)

89 minutes, now showing exclusively at The Projector

4/5

The raucous support the West has given to those leaving Ukraine must make veterans working in refugee aid organisations jealous. For decades, they have been helping people fleeing war zones in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, and would probably appreciate a viral Internet trend or two in support.

Among those doing their bit for the overlooked is Danish documentary-maker Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Flee has earned a nod in the Oscar's Best International Feature Film category.

Rasmussen interviews a refugee living in Denmark, a man who goes by the pseudonym Amin Nawabi to protect his identity. Amin's narration is given life in animated format, aided by archival footage of events he describes as occurring in Afghanistan in the 1980s and 1990s.

In recollections that are as harrowing as they are wry, Amin describes how, as a boy, his attraction to the men of Bollywood is deeper than can be explained by his admiration for their fighting skills, as well as his family's dangerous and miserable journey to Europe.

CRIME THRILLER

PRISONERS (NC16)

2013, 153 minutes, Netflix

4/5

Actor Paul Dano's role as psychologically disturbed villain The Riddler in DC Comics movie The Batman, which is now showing in cinemas, will remind fans of how he played the creepy, unhinged Alex Jones in Prisoners.

The 2013 crime thriller is now widely admired for its powerful performances that drive home the horror of child abduction.

After two children go missing in a quiet suburb, the police - among them detective Loki (Jake Gyllenhaal) - arrest Jones (Dano), whose vehicle was parked near where the girls vanished.

When the police reach a dead end with Jones, Keller (Hugh Jackman) turns vigilante to find his missing daughter.

Dano's beautifully rendered Jones, whose cryptic answers torment Keller and Loki, gives the film its edge: What moral lines would one cross to save a loved one?