Friyay!: What to watch

CHILDREN'S TV

OLD ENOUGH! (G)

Netflix

In another boost to its Japanese content slate, Netflix has added 20 episodes of the long-running children's unscripted series Old Enough! (1991 to present).

The show, which has aired for more than 30 years in its home country, features young children running their first solo errands - like buying groceries at the supermarket - at the request of their parents.

Some techniques are deployed to conceal the filming from the kids, who are sometimes given wireless microphones to wear in the guise of a lucky charm.

The camera crew, which follow the children around to observe whether they succeed at their tasks, generally do not interfere, but occasionally help out when the kids are lost or stuck.

The series, which shows how determined, adorable and funny children can be, is currently at the top of the kids' content charts on Netflix Singapore.

BIOPIC

JULIA (NC16)

HBO Go

The life of iconic American cookbook author and chef Julia Child is brought to the small screen in this biopic series.

Focused on her life after the release of her debut cookbook, Mastering The Art Of French Cooking, the series stars Sarah Lancashire as Child and spotlights the birth of the chef's television programme, The French Chef (1963 to 1973), which pioneered the cooking-show genre.

Though some parts are fictionalised, most of Child's life - such as her loving relationship with her retired-diplomat husband Paul, as well as her sense of humour, distinctive voice and numerous quotable quotes - are recreated.

The high-quality 1960s costumes and set design are highlights as well.

ROMANCE

TILL WE MEET AGAIN (NC16)

128 minutes, Disney+

Director Giddens Ko and leading man Kai Ko, who worked together on hit Taiwanese film You Are The Apple Of My Eye (2011), reunite for yet another memorable romantic movie - this time with a supernatural premise.

Till We Meet Again (2021) follows A-Lun (Ko), who dies after a tragic incident and is separated from his girlfriend Xiaomi (Vivian Sung). In the afterlife, he teams up with Pinky (Gingle Wang, far right), a woman who also died young, to become the cupids of Chinese mythology, who can bind people into romance with a red string. A-Lun becomes obsessed with finding a new love for Xiaomi.

The film was a box-office success, grossing over NT$200 million (S$9.46 million) in Taiwan.