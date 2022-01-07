Friyay!: What to watch

REUNION SPECIAL

HARRY POTTER 20TH ANNIVERSARY - RETURN TO HOGWARTS

HBO Go

It has been more than 20 years since the first Harry Potter movie - Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone - was released in 2001, marking the beginning of a decade-long series with eight films.

Adapted from J.K. Rowling's hit novels, it remains one of the highest-grossing and most successful franchises in history.

But the movies did not just leave an indelible mark on film history.

It also made stars out of and tracked the adolescence of its child actors - Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson - who grew alongside their characters of Harry, Ron and Hermione respectively.

This 20th-anniversary reunion special gathers all three stars as well as other cast members - including Robbie Coltrane, Gary Oldman and Tom Felton - to share their experiences and memories filming the beloved series.

For instance, Felton, who played school bully Draco Malfoy, and Watson reveal their deep sibling-like bond, while Helena Bonham Carter, who played witch Bellatrix Lestrange, teases Radcliffe about an autograph he gave her, in which he confessed to having a crush on her.

Expect tears as well as the cast remember their late co-stars - including Alan Rickman, who played the tortured Professor Severus Snape.

ANIMATION

ENCANTO (PG)

109 minutes, now showing in cinemas and available on Disney+

A fantasy musical set in Colombia with original music from Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the hit musical Hamilton, Encanto is about the Madrigal family, who is blessed by a magical candle that does not ever stop burning.

Because of it, every person of the Madrigal bloodline has been blessed with a special, superhuman ability - from super strength to making flowers bloom.

Only the teenage Mirabel, who is voiced by Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013 to 2021) star Stephanie Beatriz, mysteriously does not have a gift.

When she suspects that something might be threatening the family's magic, she seeks out her ostracised uncle Bruno, whose gift of seeing the future has soured ties between him and his family.

HORROR

THE MEDIUM (M18)

130 minutes, Netflix

This Thai horror flick became one of Singapore's highest-grossing Thai movies when it was screened in theatres last year.

Now on Netflix and shot in a mockumentary style, the story follows a documentary team as it films the life of female medium Nim, who has been chosen by the deity Bayan.

When Nim travels to her rural home town for a family funeral, she realises something is wrong with her niece Mink, who exhibits strange, aggressive behaviour similar to demonic possession.

It stars Narilya Gulmongkolpech.