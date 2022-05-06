Friyay!: What to watch

FILM SCREENINGS

SINGAPORE CHINESE FILM FESTIVAL

This weekend is the last chance to catch this year's edition of the film festival as it comes to an end on Sunday.

There are 52 films in the line-up, including 16 features. While closing film Lan Yu - director Stanley Kwan's seminal 2001 film about the romantic relationship between two gay men in Beijing - has sold out, tickets to acclaimed movies like Hong Kong's Madalena (2021), Taiwan's Moneyboys (2021) and China's Are You Lonesome Tonight? (2021) are still available.

Moneyboys, starring Kai Ko as a hustler, was nominated for Best New Director and Best Leading Actor at the 58th Golden Horse Awards.

Are You Lonesome Tonight?, a film noir, stars Eddie Peng and Sylvia Chang as two people whose lives are upended by a tragedy.

WHERE: GV Plaza, 07-01 Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road; GV Suntec, 03-373 Suntec City, 3 Temasek Boulevard; and Oldham Theatre, 1 Canning Rise; and online at KinoLounge (kinolounge.shaw.sg) WHEN: Until Sunday ADMISSION: $13.50 to $14.50 for in-venue screenings, $11.50 for online screenings, with membership concessions INFO: www.scff.sg

DRAMA SERIES

HEARTSTOPPER (R21)

Netflix

An adorable, heart-warming tale of young love, Heartstopper is an eight-part British high school romance series based on the webcomic and graphic novel of the same name by Alice Oseman.

Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) is an awkward teenager who gets seated next to kind-hearted rugby player Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) at the start of the new school year. He soon finds himself hopelessly crushing on the athletic Nick, who invites him to join the rugby team as a reserve.

Charlie struggles to keep a lid on his feelings while Nick contends with his sexuality.

COMEDY

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (NC16)

Disney+

A mockumentary-style comedy created by star Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary follows a group of hardworking teachers trying to do their best for their students in a persistently underfunded public school led by an inept principal.

The central character is Janine (Brunson), a young, optimistic teacher who is always trying to kick-start new programmes or initiatives to better the school, often failing in the process.

Her colleagues include the competent and religious Barbara; hapless history teacher Jacob; Melissa, a second-grade teacher with a questionable network of contacts; and Gregory, a substitute teacher who develops a crush on Janine.