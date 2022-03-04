Friyay!: What to watch

MUSICAL

WEST SIDE STORY (PG13)

156 minutes, Disney+

Acclaimed director Steven Spielberg's take on the 1957 stage musical of the same name is now available on Disney+.

In this tale of a sweeping romance inspired by William Shakespeare's tragedy Romeo And Juliet, two street gangs - the Jets and the Sharks - butt heads on Manhattan's West Side in the 1950s.

The film has been nominated for seven awards at this month's Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actress for breakout star Ariana DeBose, who plays Anita, girlfriend of Shark leader Bernardo (David Alvarez).

The cast also includes veteran Puerto Rico-born actress Rita Moreno, who also starred in the 1961 feature film adaptation of the musical.

DRAMA

DEFAULT (PG)

Available on Viu from today

In 1997, South Korea went through an unprecedented financial crisis and agreed to restructure its financial system to receive a bailout from the International Monetary Fund. The crisis had a devastating effect on the country, causing widespread unemployment and a spike in the suicide rate.

In Default, director Choi Kook-hee dramatises the events through three characters who experience the meltdown of the country's economy in different ways - a young investment banker, a modest factory owner and a financial analyst at the central bank. The cast includes A-list actors Yoo Ah-in and Kim Hye-soo.

K-DRAMA

THIRTY-NINE (NC16)

Netflix

Three popular South Korean actresses – Kim Ji-hyun, Son Ye-jin and Jeon Mi-do – tackle the trials and tribulations of women nearing 40 in this new K-drama, which has stayed in the top 10 list of most-watched series in Singapore since its release on Netflix last month.

The drama is at times light-hearted and tear-jerking. The women love one another deeply, sticking through thick and thin, including through a devastating cancer diagnosis in one of the early episodes.

But they also have fun and enjoy life to the fullest, getting nosy about one another’s romantic lives and going out dancing.