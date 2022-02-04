Friyay!: What to watch

BIOPIC

ANITA (DIRECTOR'S CUT) (NC16)

Disney+

This biopic of late Cantopop superstar Anita Mui, originally released in theatres last year, is now on Disney+.

The version on the streaming service is director Longman Leung's cut and will be presented in five episodes of 45 minutes each, which are in Cantonese. Together, they run almost 1 1/2 hours longer than the theatrical cut.

The director's cut will track Mui's journey and her rise to stardom in fuller detail - how she performed as a young girl with her sister, her love of performing, her friendship with late actor Leslie Cheung, her love affairs and her eventual untimely death from cervical cancer. Fans can also look forward to more archival clips of Mui spliced in throughout the episodes.

Model-turned-actress Louise Wong makes her acting debut as Mui.

DRAMA

THE FALLS (PG13)

129 minutes, Netflix

Taiwan's entry for this year's Academy Awards is an emotional drama starring veteran actress Alyssa Chia and up-and-coming actress Gingle Wang.

The timely tale, set during the Covid-19 pandemic, examines the increasingly strained relationship between Lo Pin-wen (Chia) and her daughter Wang Jing (Wang) and Lo's deteriorating mental state when they are forced to quarantine together.

Directed by Chung Mong-hong (A Sun, 2019), the film was a hit at the Golden Horse Awards last year, bagging major wins such as best feature film, best original screenplay and, for Chia, best actress.

Wang was also nominated for best actress for her performance.

K-DRAMA

WORK LATER, DRINK NOW (M18)

Viu

A recent arrival on Viu, Work Later, Drink Now is a light-hearted South Korean Web comedy about three girlfriends who, as the name suggests, believe in the power of a good drink.

There is easy chemistry between the three women, played by girl group Apink member Jeong Eun-ji and actresses Lee Sun-bin and Han Sun-hwa. Lee plays a variety show writer, Han a yoga instructor and Jeong an origami YouTuber.

The show also features Super Junior's Choi Siwon as Lee's colleague. There is also a stacked roster of guest stars, like fellow Super Junior member Leeteuk. Actor Kim Ji-seok plays a man who goes on a blind date with all three women.

The series was recently renewed for a second season, with all four main cast members set to reprise their roles.