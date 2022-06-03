Friyay!: What to watch

MYSTERY

THE FILES OF YOUNG KINDAICHI

Disney+

Tune into the crime-busting adventures of a genius teenage detective in this live-action adaptation of Japanese mystery manga The Kindaichi Case Files.

Japanese pop idol Shunsuke Michieda plays the titular high schooler Hajime Kindaichi, the grandson of a famous detective.

He is the fifth idol under Japanese talent agency Johnny & Associates to take on this role, with the first being Tsuyoshi Domoto of duo Kinki Kids in 1995.

Singer-actress Moka Kamishiraishi, who voiced the lead character in Japanese anime film Mirai (2018), stars as Kindaichi's childhood best friend Miyuki Nanase.

CRIME THRILLER

OLDBOY (R21)

120 minutes, showing at The Projector

Revisit the definitive work of South Korean auteur Park Chan-wook, who won Best Director at this year's Cannes Film Festival for the erotic crime movie Decision To Leave.

Oldboy, which stars Choi Min-sik and was released in 2003, was also a winner at Cannes in 2004, clinching the Grand Jury Prize.

It follows a man who is imprisoned for seemingly no reason by a mysterious captor for 15 years.

When he is suddenly released, he seeks to find his captor and wreak revenge.

Instead, he is plunged into a conspiracy, which is further complicated by his burgeoning romance with a sushi chef.

Oldboy is regarded as one of Park's most acclaimed works and cinephiles particularly love its nearly four-minute one-shot fight sequence set in a hallway.

CRIME

THE ROUNDUP (NC16)

106 minutes, showing in cinemas

Cannot get enough of Son Suk-ku, who plays the charming Mr Gu in the hit K-drama My Liberation Notes (2022)? Catch him showing a different acting side in crime-action film The Roundup, in which he portrays Kang Hae-sang, a terrifying killer.

The movie is a sequel to 2017's The Outlaws and features popular Korean-American actor Don Lee reprising his role as Ma Seok-do, a dogged detective.

On a mission to repatriate a fugitive who fled to Vietnam, Ma encounters the vicious crimes committed by Kang.