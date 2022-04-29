What to listen to

FUND-RAISER

SUBSONIC EYE & FRIENDS

Singapore indie band Subsonic Eye are heading to the United States for a tour in June, and they are calling on fans and music lovers to help cover the expenses for the trip.

The fund-raising gig will also feature two of their local counterparts, indie bands Sobs and Cosmic Child. The tour will see the quintet, whose members are in their early 20s, perform in major cities including New York and Boston.

Formed in 2016, Subsonic Eye are one of the most prominent acts in Singapore's indie music scene. Their most recent album, Nature Of Things, was named by Britain-based music press NME as best Asian album last year.

WHERE Gateway Theatre, 3615 Jalan Bukit Merah

MRT Redhill

WHEN May 13, 7pm

ADMISSION $40 via str.sg/w8Hb

CONCERT

7 WONDERS OF TAMIL

Fusing classical Indian music with genres such as rock and jazz, this performance by IndoAsean contemporary ensemble Brahmastra features original music by Singaporean flautist Niranjan Pandian.

The set highlights seven aspects of the Tamil language and includes segments with songs created from poems and lyrics. Singers who are performing include Sai Vignesh and Manimaran Madhavan.

The show is part of Tamil Language Festival 2022, and is supported by the Tamil Language Council and Tamil Language Learning and Promotion Committee.

WHERE Drama Centre, 03-01 National Library, 100 Victoria Street

MRT Bugis

WHEN Tomorrow, 8pm

ADMISSION $18 via bit.ly/37Ggt9D

GIGS

TIGER CRYSTAL FIRE STAGES

Billed as a beer and music festival, Tiger Crystal Fire Stages will feature 25 home-grown acts in more than 20 gigs at Timbre+ One North and Timbre+ Eastside.

The line-up includes singer-songwriter Benjamin Kheng, pop-rock acts 53A and Jack & Rai, as well as indie band M1LDL1FE. The series kicks off at Timbre+ One North tomorrow with soul/R&B band The Souls Of Singapore, followed by blues acts Raw Earth, The No Daddies and John Chee on Monday at the same venue.

WHERE Timbre+ One North, 73A Ayer Rajah Crescent; Timbre+ Eastside, 1 Expo Drive (outside Hall 5)

MRT one-north/Expo

WHEN Tomorrow to June 26, various times

ADMISSION Free

INFO firestages.tigerbeer.com