Friyay! What to listen to

POP ROCK / POP PUNK

HOLY FV**

Demi Lovato

3/5

Demi Lovato's life is the stuff of tabloids. The former Barney & Friends and Disney girl found pop superstardom, but later fell prey to fame's worst excesses as a young adult.

In her eighth album Holy Fv**, Lovato, now 30, reminds listeners that she is very aware of how much her life had gone off the rails. The lyrics contain vivid references to her struggles with addiction and the trauma of having to deal with the whole world judging.

Lovato also alludes to her controversial past relationship with actor Wilmer Valderrama on the song 29. She was then 17 while he was 29.

Musically, the album sees her ditch pop for a dramatic brand of rock, with over-the-top guitar riffs and thundering drums providing a fitting backdrop to her visceral lyrics and soaring, powerful voice.

CONCERTS

RED DOT AUGUST

This is the Esplanade's series of free concerts held during the National Day month. There are a few more shows left - all by local musicians of various genres and backgrounds.

The shows include performances by alternative R&B singer ChrisKris, who will play acoustic versions of his songs.

Keroncong Bayu will play classic tunes by artistes such as Singaporean singer Kartina Dahari and Taiwanese songbird Teresa Teng in the style of keroncong, a type of traditional Malay orchestra.

Also on the line-up are joint performances by flute player Jasper Goh and pianist, cellist and singer Tommy Peh, who will tell stories of their experiences playing music in the United States, France and China.

WHERE Various locations at the Esplanade, 1 Esplanade Drive and online

MRT Esplanade

WHEN Till Wednesday, various times

ADMISSION Free

INFO bit.ly/3dTpIFW

ALBUM LAUNCH

THE ODDFELLOWS - WHAT'S YOURS AND MINE ALBUM LAUNCH

Singapore's pioneer indie band The Oddfellows released their third album, What's Yours And Mine, on streaming services last year.

You can now get a physical copy of the comeback album, which came out almost three decades after their sophomore release, Carnival (1992).

They are launching the vinyl and CD versions of the album at B Side Records in Haji Lane. The vinyl costs $45 while the CD is $18.

The quartet - made up of frontman Patrick Chng, guitarist-singer Kelvin Tan, bassist-singer Vincent Lee and drummer Johnny Ong - will play an acoustic set and hold an autograph-signing session.

They recently released a new music video for It's Not Easy, a song from the album. You can watch it here bit.ly/3AjiyCH

WHERE B Side Records, 4A Haji Lane

MRT Bugis/Nicoll Highway

WHEN Today, 6.30pm

ADMISSION Free