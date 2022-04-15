Friyay!: What to listen to

ALTERNATIVE

GROWING UP

The Linda Lindas

4/5

Last year, The Linda Lindas, an all-girl American punk quartet made up of tweens and teens, shot to fame after their riveting performance at the Los Angeles Public Library. The song they played was an original composition, Racist, Sexist Boy, a fierce diatribe against misogyny and the wave of racist acts against Asian Americans.

They are back with their debut album, Growing Up. Like what many musicians did in the last two years, the members, who are of Asian and Hispanic descent, worked on the songs remotely through Zoom.

The band sound like a cross between punk pioneers The Ramones and riot grrrl progenitors Bikini Kill, judging by the 10 tracks on their album.

The numbers are packed with fetching melodies delivered by rambunctious vocals and backed by buzzsaw guitars and enthusiastic riffs.

The girls' lyrics display a level of maturity beyond their years, deftly tackling topics ranging from societal oppression and loneliness to magic powers and a tribute to cats.

JAZZ CONCERT

JASSO CELEBRATES UNESCO INTERNATIONAL JAZZ DAY 2022

The Jazz Association Singapore Orchestra (Jasso) will perform with its full big band for the first time in more than two years. The concert, which marks the Unesco International Jazz Day 2022, will be led by music director Jeremy Monteiro and associate music director Weixiang Tan. Also performing are singers Alemay Fernandez and Sneha Menon. The repertoire will include tunes such as US jazz musician-composer Bob Mintzer's Prayer For Peace and Boogaloo Hullabaloo, a song composed by Monteiro.

A ceremony to present the 2022 JASS Scholarship to recipients Sean Hong Wei and Chew Kenji Kenneth will also take place.

WHERE Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road

MRT City Hall

WHEN April 30, 8pm

ADMISSION $20 and $30 from bit.ly/38OgyIs

FUND-RAISER

ARTISTS FOR UKRAINE

Here is a concert for a good cause. All proceeds from the show will go to Singapore Red Cross' efforts to provide relief to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

The line-up is an eclectic mix of home-grown and Singapore-based music talents.

They include Flame Of The Forest, a group whose wide-ranging sound encompasses both contemporary and folk music, as well as composer-violinist Kailin Yong.

Also taking the stage are Singapore-based Ukrainian pianist Kseniia Vokhmianina, Italian jazz singer Daniela Ruggieri and Indonesia-born pianist-composer Rachma Lim.

WHERE KC Arts Centre - Home of SRT, 20 Merbau Road

MRT Fort Canning

WHEN April 24, 3pm

ADMISSION $100 from Sistic (www.sistic.com.sg)

INFO bit.ly/3jx89vd