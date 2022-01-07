Friyay!: What to listen to

FRESH MUSIC

ALL THINGS NEW

If you are looking for new made-in-Singapore music, there is no better place to head to than the Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay this month. The arts centre's annual All Things New series of free concerts features live performances every day of the month. Some of the shows will also be live-streamed.

The line-up features seasoned and new musicians playing fresh and original tunes. They include rapper Sambal Snake (today), singer-songwriter Leslie Low (Jan 13), singer-producer HOUG (Jan 14), singing duo ShiLi & Adi (Jan 22) and jazz outfit Rit Xu Group (Jan 28).

WHERE: Various venues within the Esplanade, 1 Esplanade Drive; and online MRT Esplanade WHEN: Until Jan 31 ADMISSION: Free INFO: For line-up and details, go to bit.ly/3pEZ4UK

TALK SHOW

GENTEL KAKIS

Attention, guitar fans. Gentel Kakis is a new home-grown online talk show centred on the music instrument. Hosted by Addy Cradle, guitarist for local acts such as Jive Talkin' and Ramli Sarip, the series sees him discussing music and jamming with seasoned players in the local music scene.

He also gives tips on guitar-related matters, such as the right ones that beginners should get.

The debut episode features guitarist Moliano Rasmadi, who talks about his involvement in the live music scene dating back to the 1970s, as well as gaining chart success with veteran band Lovehunters in the 1980s and 1990s.

Produced by singer and songwriter Ryzall Noh, the episode also features guitarist Alif Putra.

The conversations are conducted in Malay, with English subtitles.

WHERE: bit.ly/3JMevmm

FREE FESTIVAL

URBAN SONIC

The free music festival will feature 16 home-grown musicians such as Benjamin Kheng and Linying performing over two weekends. Kheng, who made his name as a member of pop quartet The Sam Willows, was one of the five most listened-to local acts on music streaming Spotify last year. Indie singer Linying was among the artistes who wrote and sang 2021's National Day Parade theme song, The Road Ahead.

Also performing are acts such as R&B trio BRB., ska-punk band The Full Pledge Munkees as well as singer-songwriters Izat Ibrahim, Daniel Sid and Dominic Chin.

WHERE: *Scape The Ground Theatre, Level 2, 2 Orchard Link MRT Somerset WHEN: Today to Sunday and Jan 14 to 16, 7pm ADMISSION: Free with registration at bit.ly/urbansonic