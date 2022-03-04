Friyay!: What to listen to

HEARTLAND GIG

SYNEMA

Audiovisual collective Syndicate, known for their curation of cutting-edge electronic musicians and visual artists, are bringing their act to the heartland.

The musicians performing are a supergroup of sorts, comprising members of electronic music acts .gif, Nada and Deformed. The quintet will run through a variety of genres and deconstruct music from the past.

WHERE: Our Tampines Hub Cinema, Festive Arts Theatre, Our Tampines Hub, 1 Tampines Walk

MRT: Tampines

WHEN: Saturday, 7.30pm

ADMISSION: Free, but with reservation at synema.peatix.com

ALBUM LAUNCH SHOW

HOUG: THE BITING TEMPO SHOW

Singer Houg, whose music traverses genres such as chillwave and psychedelic pop, will launch his debut album The Biting Tempo with this solo show. The release is a follow-up to his 2020 EP, The Oscillation Scene.

The songwriter and producer, whose real name is Sameh Wahba, will play songs from the new album, which includes previously released singles like 7 Ain't Home, a collaboration with Japanese producer Videotapemusic.

The album, recorded the old-school way on analogue reel tape, also features Jarr, which he worked on with Thai soul-funk band Supergoods, and Excuse Me (What's The Time), a collaboration with Japanese city jazz band Fontana Folle.

WHERE: Blue Room at The Projector, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road

MRT: Nicoll Highway

WHEN: March 12, 7pm

ADMISSION: $25. The first batch of tickets are sold out, but limited slots might be available, go to bitingtempo.peatix.com for updates

FUND-RAISING CONCERT

RETRO JAMM

Moliano Rasmadi, best known as the guitarist for veteran home-grown rock outfit Lovehunters, will headline this charity show to raise funds for Prihatin, an organisation that looks after the welfare of local Malay artistes.

He will perform with Moliano In Rock, his latest band whose members include his son Asyraf.

The show will also offer comedy segments featuring the likes of actor Suhaimi Yusof and singer Ryzall Noh.

There will be two 90-minute sessions - one in the afternoon and another in the evening.

WHERE: South Plaza, Lobby H, Level 2 Our Tampines Hub, 1 Tampines Walk

MRT: Tampines

WHEN: Sunday, 3 and 8pm

ADMISSION: $30, $50 and $70 from bit.ly/3MgF6cj