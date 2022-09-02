Super Junior fans, your wait is almost over.
The K-pop stars will be back for their first major appearance in Singapore in three years.
Super Junior fans, your wait is almost over.
The K-pop stars will be back for their first major appearance in Singapore in three years.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 02, 2022, with the headline Friyay! What to listen to. Subscribe